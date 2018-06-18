Come On Sis!: The Internet Suspects Kim K's New Cornrows Are A Thirsty Ploy To Try & Overshadow Jay-Z And Beyoncé

#Couplecam: Joe Budden & Cyn Santana Take A Baby Break For A HOT Baecation
We knew it was coming!
Over the weekend power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z shocked the world by announcing a surprise joint album, and we have to admit, we were just waiting at our computers for the next KarJenner antics.
Known for their outrageous stunts that are always conveniently timed to outdo anyone/anything that tries to beat their "break the internet" fame, we knew that Kim Kardashian would have to answer Bey's splendor.
TBH: It's like Kris Jenner has ideas in an archive that will guarantee a reaction from the public eyes, whether it be backlash or praise.
Who can forget when Kim recently went full-frontal nude when Kanye West was conveniently going through his breakdown? Our point is proven.
The latest way Kim got the internet talking? Cornrows.
On Saturday, the 37-year-old reality star arrived at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 red carpet with waist-length braids and onlookers quickly called her out for "cultural appropriation."
Ironically, amongst The Carter's "Everything Is Love" nine-track LP— which was released Saturday exclusively on TIDAL— one song's lyrics stood out the most: "They even biting cornrows, put your scarecrows up," from the "Black Effect" song.
Amazing, how accurate the song is. Things that make you say, hmm.
ICYMI: This wouldn't be the first time Kim K was placed in hot water for using Black culture to draw attention. Earlier this year, Kim's choice to wear "Bo Derek braids" got her called out by the internet for rocking an African hairstyle without giving the proper homage.
Do we think she cares about being culturally incorrect? Not a chance. Do we think she got the response she wanted? Definitely.
Either way, sorry, Kim, we're calling you out!
It just seems like another ploy to out-shadow those around you.
In the words of King Bey: "Bow down."
(Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
