Come On Sis!: The Internet Suspects Kim K's New Cornrows Are A Thirsty Ploy To Try & Overshadow Jay-Z And Beyoncé

We knew it was coming!

Over the weekend power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z shocked the world by announcing a surprise joint album, and we have to admit, we were just waiting at our computers for the next KarJenner antics.

Known for their outrageous stunts that are always conveniently timed to outdo anyone/anything that tries to beat their "break the internet" fame, we knew that Kim Kardashian would have to answer Bey's splendor.

TBH: It's like Kris Jenner has ideas in an archive that will guarantee a reaction from the public eyes, whether it be backlash or praise.