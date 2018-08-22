Cardi B's Hairstylist Just Shaded Nicki Minaj's VMAs Ponytails – And Her Hairstylist Clapped Back

#Couplecam: Future Puts A Ring On Baby Mama, Brittni Mealy On Her Birthday Baecation
Uh oh, looks like the unconfirmed beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj has found its way to the female rappers’ glam squads, and chile, it’s messier than a cheap wig shedding when you comb it.
Here’s the tea:
It all started when Cardi’s fave hairstylist, Tokoyo Stylez, posted a behind-the-scenes video adding finishing touches to the sassy short wig Cardi debuted during the MTV Video Music Awards.
See the video below:
Soon after, someone commented: “Hair ugly a** TF.”
Tokoyo responded: “And let me guess u thought those thin a** ponytails was cute,” referring to the hairstyle Nicki wore to the same awards show.
Not having time for the shade, Nicki’s hairstylist, Kim Kimble, responded with a screenshot of the comment and captioned the post: “Instagram doesn’t create licensed or professional hairdressers. We all get negative comments sometimes, but why try to drag someone else into it when we can support each other? Sending positive vibes and support to licensed hairstylists.” YIKES!
See the receipts below:
ICYMI: Many believe Cardi shaded Nicki during this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, and things seem to have gotten worse when the rappers chose to unfollow each other on Instagram.
SMH, there's so much shade going around that we think we’re going to need a sweater.
In our opinion, whether the ladies are beefing officially or not, we hope to see them work things out in the name of #BlackGirlMagic.
(Photos: Kevin Mazur/WireImage, ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
