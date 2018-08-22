Cardi B's Hairstylist Just Shaded Nicki Minaj's VMAs Ponytails – And Her Hairstylist Clapped Back

Uh oh, looks like the unconfirmed beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj has found its way to the female rappers’ glam squads, and chile, it’s messier than a cheap wig shedding when you comb it.

Here’s the tea:

It all started when Cardi’s fave hairstylist, Tokoyo Stylez, posted a behind-the-scenes video adding finishing touches to the sassy short wig Cardi debuted during the MTV Video Music Awards.

See the video below: