Kiss, Kiss: 11 Hours After Cardi B’s Tom Ford Lipstick Shade Was Announced It Sold Out

New Couple Alert? Tory Lanez 'Supports' A Topless Joseline Hernandez
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
You may have heard that Cardi B has headed to her Atlanta home after the shocking brawl with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj during NYFW, but while she may have taken a hit—literally—it’s definitely not affecting her coins.
On Saturday (Sept. 8), Tom Ford Beauty announced the introduction to its new line of Boys & Girls lipsticks, and the Bardi Gang was sent into a frenzy with the debut of “Cardi,” the lipstick.
See for yourself.
While most were expecting to see a “bloody” color or even “Bodak Yellow,” instead the lipstick featured a statement-making blue.
Cardi took the ‘gram to share her excitement: “Thank you so much @tomford and @tomfordbeauty!!! So excited for this and what’s to come!!”
Thinking your gonna cop the shimmery lipstick? Think again.
Within 24 hours of its release (in fact, barely 11 hours), Cardi announced to her 32.5 million Instagram followers the $36 lipstick was already sold out online. She simply captioned the photo, “sorry.”
Proof Cardi makes money moves.
As for if we can expect restocking of the lipstick, it’s unknown. Stay tuned.
(Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images)
