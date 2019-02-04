No Cap! Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Are Back Slaying The Unicorn Rainbow Hair

#Couplecam: See Willow Smith Stepping Out With Her Look-A-Like Boo In NYC
Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have feuded in the past, but these two have more in common than being super star rappers, they both have a love for the rainbow color unicorn inspired wigs.
Cardi slayed her unit this past weekend during her pre-Super Bowl performances and Nicki stunned in a similar unit on her latest episode of Queen radio.
ICYMI: Nicki has been going through a complete makeover. After firing her entire glam squad, the 35-year-old rapper showed off her fleshly laid wig done by her new stylist, Arrogant Tae, and fans instantly fell in love with her pastel multi-colored half-up-half-down ‘do.
Look familiar? You may remember seeing Cardi B with a similar multi-colored wig a while back created by Cliff Vmir back in June.
In no time, Nicki posted a photo of her new artwork on the ‘gram to share with her 91 million followers to promote her new show, Queen Radio. Take notice of the color of the hair.
Are we sensing a battle of the unicorns? Possibly.
We’re asking y’all, coincidence or nah?
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
