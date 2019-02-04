No Cap! Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Are Back Slaying The Unicorn Rainbow Hair

No Cap! Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Are Back Slaying The Unicorn Rainbow Hair

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have feuded in the past, but these two have more in common than being super star rappers, they both have a love for the rainbow color unicorn inspired wigs.

Cardi slayed her unit this past weekend during her pre-Super Bowl performances and Nicki stunned in a similar unit on her latest episode of Queen radio. 

Episode 11 in my bio. Listen to explicit version.

ICYMI: Nicki has been going through a complete makeover. After firing her entire glam squad, the 35-year-old rapper showed off her fleshly laid wig done by her new stylist, Arrogant Tae, and fans instantly fell in love with her pastel multi-colored half-up-half-down ‘do.

Look familiar? You may remember seeing Cardi B with a similar multi-colored wig a while back created by Cliff Vmir back in June.

See for yourself how the 25-year-old rocked her brightly colored hair.

Keep scrolling to see the new video of Cardi showing off her new colorful #inches to her 31.7 million IG followers.

In no time, Nicki posted a photo of her new artwork on the ‘gram to share with her 91 million followers to promote her new show, Queen Radio. Take notice of the color of the hair. 

Are we sensing a battle of the unicorns? Possibly. 

We’re asking y’all, coincidence or nah?

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

