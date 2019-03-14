Wiggy Wack! Kandi Burruss Threatens To Sue Walmart After They Illegally Use Her Image To Sell Wigs

Walmart is using images of some Real Housewives of Atlanta cast mates and other Black celebrities to sell wigs online without permission, according to one Real Housewife.

We know we can't be the only ones who learned today that the mega-store sells wigs online. But it’s no secret that online wig retailers use photos of Black celebrities, girls on social media, and photos from other reputable online hair stores in order to promote their units and bundles.

The Shade Room recently posted a photo of RHOA star and Xscape singer Kandi Burruss modeling a lace front bob by a third party retailer on Walmart’s website unbeknownst to her. Let's just say she wasn’t too happy about them using her photo to hawk hair.

See her slide in the comments below: