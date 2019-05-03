Another One! Full-Time Attorney Cheslie Kryst Wins The 2019 Miss USA Title Wearing Her Natural Hair

Written by Gina Conteh

The Miss Universe organization is being shaken up by all this Black Girl Magic! The 2019 Miss USA was none other than Cheslie Kryst: Miss North Carolina, who’s a full-time lawyer and powerhouse using her crown for good. For the first time, Miss America, Miss Teen USA and Miss USA are all Black women, and we are speechless! After Nia Franklin won Miss America, Miss Teen USA, Kaliegh Garris, broke the internet displaying her natural curls on the stage, and Miss USA just did the same!

Just like Kaliegh, the internet could not get enough of Cheslie's curly tresses:

The 28-year-old graduated from Wake Forest University and practices civil litigation while also doing pro-bono work for prisoners with unjust sentences to reduce their sentences, according to CNN. On the side, Cheslie also runs a fashion blog that shares workwear fashion for women called White Collar Glam. She started it after she saw a need for appropriate, affordable clothing for her line of work. According to the NY Post, she also spoke on her experience being a woman in the law profession in her entrance video saying, “I was in a law school competition when a judge told me to wear a skirt next time instead of pants because that is what the male judges prefer to see. I wanted feedback on my legal argument like the men in the competition but instead we talked about my pants. Since then, I’ve built a blog for women’s workwear fashion, volunteered for Dress for Success, earned my MBA, and built a career as an attorney, because glass ceilings can be broken wearing either a skirt or pants.” Cheslie Kryst wowed the judges with her beauty and brains, so she’s now eligible to compete in the Miss Universe competition. We can’t wait to see all that Black Girl Magic all over the stage!