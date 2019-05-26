Rihanna Did An Amazing Thing For SZA After Her Racist Encounter At Sephora

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
SZA was racially profiled earlier this month during a trip to Sephora in Calabasas and she subsequently lit up the makeup retailer up on Twitter.
“Can a b***h cop her Fenty in peace or whut,” the TDE songstress tweeted. She accused Sephora for following her around the store and even calling the police on her to make sure she wasn’t stealing product.
Needless to say, it got the Internet heated.
Now, Rihanna is trying to make things right. As Fenty’s top boss, RiRi sent a personal letter to SZA, acknowledging the incident in a way only the megastar entrepreneur could.
Taking to her social media, SZA shared the note she received from Rihanna, along with a Fenty gift card. “Go buy yo Fenty Beauty in peace sis! One love - Rihanna,” the note read. While we don’t know how much the card was worth, we can guess Rihanna didn’t scrimp on it.
"Tanks queen @badgirlriri," SZA wrote on the Instagram Story pic, accompanied with a few tear emojis.
At least this very unfortunate incident ended up with a happy ending. Hopefully those Sephora employees will do better in the future.
Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images For FENTY and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FENTY PUMA
