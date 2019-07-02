Lizzo Continues To Have The Best Year Ever As She's Named The New Face Of Beauty Brand Urban Decay

Written by Tweety Elitou

Melissa Viviane Jefferson, better known as the amazing Lizzo, is having a fantastic summer and collecting major coins. After an explosive and entertaining performance at the 2019 BET Awards, she is now repping a major brand in the beauty industry. On June 27, groundbreaking beauty brand Urban Decay announced that the 31-year-old singer/rapper is one of the Global Citizens for their #PrettyDifferent campaign, and we think that they got it right.

To challenge the status quo, the company reminds people that makeup is for anyone and everyone and should always be fun, untamed and unexpected. The launch of "Pretty Different" is a manifesto that embraces pure, unapologetic individuality. "'Pretty Different' is our anthem for fellow makeup junkies who don't subscribe to beauty standards," says Wende Zomnir, Urban Decay's founding partner. "It's our tribute to individuality because everyone is pretty different. It's our approach to reinventing what it means to be a beauty brand."

“Baby’s first makeup campaign- Im #prettydifferent I love my wide face, high cheekbones, and double chin! Im a bad bitch in my @urbandecaycosmetics!!! What makes you pretty different??? #UDPARTNER”, Lizzo posted on the ‘gram for her 2.5 million followers to read. The “Cuz I Love You” singer is in the company of Ezra Miller, Joey King, Karol G and CL, whom Urban Decay considers trailblazers who refuse to accept forced standards and instead champion uniqueness.

Congratulations to Lizzo, there can only be more success ahead for such a talented artist. You can participate in the "Pretty Different" global movement at UrbanDecay.com