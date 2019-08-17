Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Her Natural Hair While Leaving Fans Thirsty AF With Her ‘Hot Girl’ Bawdy

Megan Thee Stallion attends Pretty Little Thing's BET awards pre party at Pretty Little Thing Showroom on June 19, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Her Natural Hair While Leaving Fans Thirsty AF With Her ‘Hot Girl’ Bawdy

The 24-year-old rapper has fans swooning over her flawless ‘fro.

Published 9 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

What do you get when you spot a video of Megan Thee Stallion flexing all-natural hair and a seriously bangin’ bawdy? Let’s just say one combustible #HotGirlSummer moment!

See for yourself!

On Saturday (Aug. 17), the 24-year-old old rapper, known for boldly colorful wigs, left fans swooning after posting a clip on Instagram sporting a flawless ‘fro.

RELATED | Exclusive: Megan Thee Stallion Changes Her Hair Every Hour But Keeps Her Body Natural

Hot Girl Meg later hopped on her IG Stories with a close-up of her shoulder-length curls before asking her hairstylist, J. Wright, to “come do my hair.”

Besides falling in love with her naturalista vibes, fans were left thirsty from drooling over her “Hot Girl” bawdy, as she flaunted her curves in a tiny weeny flaming hot bikini.

Fi-yah! Is there ever a moment when Meg doesn’t set our timelines ablaze? We didn’t think so.

(Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style