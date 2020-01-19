Taraji P. Henson’s Natural Hair Care Line Is Coming To Target Stores

Throughout last year, Taraji P. Henson teased fans with her natural curls, and then earlier this month, she announced she’d be releasing a hair care line. Now, the rumored line is soon to make its way into stores.

According to PEOPLE, the Empire star has launched TPH by Taraji and it will reportedly be sold exclusively at Target stores this month.

Henson’s line will feature 18 products made for a wide range of hair types. The cost will range between $5 to $15.

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Is Following Her Passions To Launch Her Own Haircare Line With Products Starting At $5

“I created applicators that deliver the product to your scalp,” she told PEOPLE. It’s not compromised on your fingertips or wasted on your hair.”

She continued: “Women think that just because you have your hair braided up under a weave or wig that you don’t have to [do anything else]. But you have to take care of it.”