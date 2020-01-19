Taraji P. Henson’s Natural Hair Care Line Is Coming To Target Stores

It's Movie Premiere Official!: Meek Mill & Rumored Boo Milano Are All Smiles At 'Bad Boys For Life' Screening
Throughout last year, Taraji P. Henson teased fans with her natural curls, and then earlier this month, she announced she’d be releasing a hair care line. Now, the rumored line is soon to make its way into stores.
According to PEOPLE, the Empire star has launched TPH by Taraji and it will reportedly be sold exclusively at Target stores this month.
Henson’s line will feature 18 products made for a wide range of hair types. The cost will range between $5 to $15.
“I created applicators that deliver the product to your scalp,” she told PEOPLE. It’s not compromised on your fingertips or wasted on your hair.”
She continued: “Women think that just because you have your hair braided up under a weave or wig that you don’t have to [do anything else]. But you have to take care of it.”
Henson says she spent 10 years crafting the line and began “like a mad scientist” mixing products in her kitchen.
TPH by Taraji takes a scalp-first approach to hair and Henson follows suit. “Sweat builds up from the braids and the wigs, so [every time I take the braids out] I want to make sure my hair is in the best possible condition before I braid it back down again,” she explained. “So Sundays [are] like a spa day. I start with my scalp scrub, and sometimes I’ll use my Master Cleanse, too, so my hair is squeaky clean.”
Congrats to Taraji P. Henson on her new venture!
