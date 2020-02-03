15, 48, 70, 92: Erykah Badu Brings Us To Tears Showing The Living 4 Generations Of Women In Her Family

Love Locked Up: Tekashi69's Girlfriend Visits Him Behind Bars During His Two-Year Prison Sentence
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Erykah Badu's latest video show us that Black women are ageless beauties.
In a heartfelt video posted to Instagram, Erykah celebrated the meaning of "mom" with four generations of women in her family. The post featured her daughter Puma, 15-years-old, Erykah, 48, her mother, 70, and grandmother, 92.
Jack Stauber’s “Peppermint,” song is playing softly in the background while each woman calls on "mom," to appear in the camera. The caption read: “Mom.“ - ancestry in progress . ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️15, 48, 70, 92."
Take a look at the beautiful video below.
Erykah's post just warms our heart. Seeing this depiction of generational love is so moving.
We hope to see more celebrities follow suit and share their love for the moms and grandmoms.
(PHOTO: GILBERT CARRASQUILLO/GETTY IMAGES)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS