15, 48, 70, 92: Erykah Badu Brings Us To Tears Showing The Living 4 Generations Of Women In Her Family

Erykah Badu

These women are ageless beauties.

Published 22 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Erykah Badu's latest video show us that Black women are ageless beauties. 

In a heartfelt video posted to Instagram, Erykah celebrated the meaning of "mom" with four generations of women in her family. The post featured her daughter Puma, 15-years-old, Erykah, 48, her mother, 70, and grandmother, 92. 

Jack Stauber’s “Peppermint,” song is playing softly in the background while each woman calls on "mom," to appear in the camera. The caption read: “Mom.“ - ancestry in progress . ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️15, 48, 70, 92."

Take a look at the beautiful video below. 

Erykah's post just warms our heart. Seeing this depiction of generational love is so moving.

We hope to see more celebrities follow suit and share their love for the moms and grandmoms. 

(PHOTO: GILBERT CARRASQUILLO/GETTY IMAGES)

