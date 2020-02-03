15, 48, 70, 92: Erykah Badu Brings Us To Tears Showing The Living 4 Generations Of Women In Her Family

Erykah Badu's latest video show us that Black women are ageless beauties.

In a heartfelt video posted to Instagram, Erykah celebrated the meaning of "mom" with four generations of women in her family. The post featured her daughter Puma, 15-years-old, Erykah, 48, her mother, 70, and grandmother, 92.

Jack Stauber’s “Peppermint,” song is playing softly in the background while each woman calls on "mom," to appear in the camera. The caption read: “Mom.“ - ancestry in progress . ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️15, 48, 70, 92."

Take a look at the beautiful video below.