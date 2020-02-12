Simone Biles Reveals Edgy New Diamond Sternum Piercing In The Middle Of Her Chest

Written by Tweety Elitou

Whether she's breaking barriers that ultimately leads to four gymnastics skills being named after her or she’s dominating the Olympics with more medals than any other gymnast in history, undoubtedly, Simone Biles demands attention. RELATED | Simone Biles Named Olympic Female Athlete Of The Year By Team USA

As a highly decorated gymnast with a bubbly personality, it’s hard to believe the 4’8” beauty struggles with being body shamed, but sadly it’s a reality for the 22-year-old dynamo.

“There are times when I’ve gotten upset because I’m not what everyone likes to look at, but without my muscles, I wouldn’t be able to do gymnastics the way I do, so at the end of the day, I can’t be mad,” Simone candidly shared with Vogue. “This is how I was built and I need this body for gymnastics.” Recently linking with SK-II for #nocompetition—a new global campaign created to inspire women to live by their own definitions of beauty—Simone went on to reveal how she avoids getting caught up in body-shaming negativity. “Not looking at comments on social media helps. I also like to make fun of myself and that takes the pressure off of everything,” she shared.

Keeping this same energy, the fun-loving Olympic gold medalist recently posted a selfie, along with the caption, “Kinda unbothered.”

In the photo, fans couldn’t help but notice the sports star’s diamond sternum piercing—a surface piercing located on the breastbone. This makes the newest addition to Simone’s body piercings on her nose, belly button, and ears. “Glowing,” Simone's loving boyfriend, former gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr. commented on the photo. RELATED | Is Simone Biles Thinking Of Forever-Ever With Boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr.?

As you may know, nothing is like positive affirmations from those you love. It is especially needed when you are constantly put under a microscope of public opinion. “I’ve been dealing with scrutiny my whole life. I had to go through puberty in the public eye,” Simone told the media outlet. “It’s hard and social media doesn’t make it any better, but I think the campaign will help us as women to speak up about toxic beauty standards.”

As for how she feels about the growing diversity in the gymnastics world, she shared, “I don’t look at my comments too much, but when I see kids get super excited, it’s inspiring to me. I think it’s neat that I can be a role model by just being myself.”