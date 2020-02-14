Kylie Jenner Freaks Out After Hairstylist 'Cut Off All' Her Natural Hair During Routine Trim

The beauty mogul gives us all a rare glimpse at her "natural hair".

Published 22 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Due to her unwavering commitment to lace-font wigs, it is pretty rare to see Kylie Jenner on social media flaunting her natural hair, but as we know, every now and again, you need to check in on your natural hair.

On Thursday (Feb. 13), the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star revealed on her Instagram Stories that she was not pleased with her latest visit to the salon chair.  

“[Jesus Guerrero] said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair,” Kylie wrote on a black-and-white selfie video showing her lack of length. 

This comes a day after Stormi's mom posted a series of photos on Instagram celebrating Valentine’s Day early in a bright red jumpsuit and a long braided ponytail.  

someone said there was a vday party♥️♥️♥️

While it is unclear if the message was meant to negatively call out the celebrity hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero (who was tagged in the post) responded to the complaint, writing, “@kyliejenner is trying to play me.”

Instagram Story screenshot from celebrity hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero.
(Photo: Jesus Guerrero/ Instagram)

For those who may not be aware, Jesus has styled the 22-year-old billionaire’s hair on numerous occasions, including for her most recent attendance of Vanity Fair’s 2020 Oscars After-Party.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

At this time, it is uncertain if this controversial hair moment will end the pair’s hair-lationship. Sadly, only time will tell. 

(Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

