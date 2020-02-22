Exclusive: How Lizzo Got Her Afro Perfect For The 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Lizzo at the 51st NAACP Image Awards

We spoke to her celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain about the look!

Published 5 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Lizzo snagged the ‘Entertainer of the Year’ award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards looking her best thanks to celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain.

Stunning in an "afro ponytail' that cannot be ignored, the sensational performer humbly accepted her honor in front of an audience filled with #BlackExcellence on Saturday (Feb. 22). 

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Lizzo accepts Entertainer of the Year onstage during the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
(Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

We spoke with Shelby exclusively about the inspiration for tonight’s look that surely didn’t disappoint. 

“I took inspiration for tonight’s style from Lizzo’s unique look,” Shelby told BET Digital. “I was picking up so many notes of civilization and earth that I wanted to incorporate my own symmetry and design!”

Styled in under 2 hours, Shelby revealed the lengthiest process was the decision making. “I really considered so many looks as tonight was very special for me and Lizzo. I wanted her to shine!”

Mission accomplished!

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Lizzo attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)
(Photo: Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

As Lizzo’s go-to hairstylist for nearly four years, Shelby knew exactly how to help the star achieve the look she desired.

“Lizzo wanted to be her unique self and capture her personality playful fun and sultry,” she said. "Working with Lizzo has allowed me to use my artistic eye and create masterpieces that I am proud of."

Take a look at the full breakdown of how Shelby achieved the masterful look starting with “a product line that layers and compliments from beginning to end."

(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

