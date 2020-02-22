Exclusive: How Lizzo Got Her Afro Perfect For The 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Written by Tweety Elitou

Lizzo snagged the ‘Entertainer of the Year’ award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards looking her best thanks to celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain. Stunning in an "afro ponytail' that cannot be ignored, the sensational performer humbly accepted her honor in front of an audience filled with #BlackExcellence on Saturday (Feb. 22).

(Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)















We spoke with Shelby exclusively about the inspiration for tonight’s look that surely didn’t disappoint. “I took inspiration for tonight’s style from Lizzo’s unique look,” Shelby told BET Digital. “I was picking up so many notes of civilization and earth that I wanted to incorporate my own symmetry and design!” Styled in under 2 hours, Shelby revealed the lengthiest process was the decision making. “I really considered so many looks as tonight was very special for me and Lizzo. I wanted her to shine!” Mission accomplished!

(Photo: Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)














