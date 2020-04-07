Watch! Apryl Jones Transforms Into A Human Canvas To Combat Her Children’s Quarantine Boredom: ‘What Is Happening To Me?’

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, “Quarantine and Chill” has become a new way of life for many Americans as they continue to practice social distancing. Sadly, the term probably never made it into your vocabulary if you’re a parent forced to come up with fun ways to keep your school-aged children entertained in the confines of your (used to be well decorated) home.
If you don’t believe us, just ask Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apryl Jones who has found herself opening up her expensive makeup palettes just for a moment of solace.
“I don’t know about you guys, but what day are we in this quarantine? I am losing my mind,” Apryl captioned a recent Instagram video showing her 4-year-old daughter A’mei Kazuko Grandberry and 5-year-old son Megaa Omari Grandberry doing her makeup as a form of artistic expression.
Using their mother’s face as a canvas, Megaa and A’mei seem to be happily distracted from these unsettling times as they paint their mother’s face with the contents of her brand new makeup palette. “[My son] Megaa, by the way, draws. This is also creative artistic expression. He doesn’t do my makeup ever and he doesn’t mess with makeup but you know, everybody is kinda going crazy,” Apryl playfully quipped in the clip.
In the post, she continued, “Trying to find things to do, and to stay busy outside of homework all day! I’m taking this time to enjoy time with these little ones, and since they have nothing to really exert there energy on I suppose they can run me ragged lol! I’m tiyaaaaaadddd!”
The mother of two, who co-parents with the children’s father Omarion, went on to reassure other parents. “Stay blessed people! Stay encouraged! We got this!,” she shared.
We think we speak for many when we say, we are surely trying.
