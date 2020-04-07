Watch! Apryl Jones Transforms Into A Human Canvas To Combat Her Children’s Quarantine Boredom: ‘What Is Happening To Me?’

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, “Quarantine and Chill” has become a new way of life for many Americans as they continue to practice social distancing. Sadly, the term probably never made it into your vocabulary if you’re a parent forced to come up with fun ways to keep your school-aged children entertained in the confines of your (used to be well decorated) home.

If you don’t believe us, just ask Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apryl Jones who has found herself opening up her expensive makeup palettes just for a moment of solace.

“I don’t know about you guys, but what day are we in this quarantine? I am losing my mind,” Apryl captioned a recent Instagram video showing her 4-year-old daughter A’mei Kazuko Grandberry and 5-year-old son Megaa Omari Grandberry doing her makeup as a form of artistic expression.