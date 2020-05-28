Venus Williams Launches New Sunscreen Line For Women Of Color

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Venus Williams is a world-renowned tennis champ, but what we’ve learned is that she’s also a beauty guru who prides herself on having a great skincare routine, which includes applying sunblock.
The 39-year-old athlete has teamed up with The Sunscreen Company and Credo Beauty to offer a new inclusive option for women of color, just in time for summer!
Williams’ sunscreen line, made in a partnership between her activewear brand EleVen by Venus and The Sunscreen Company, launched at Credo Beauty on May 21. What makes this new offering exciting? It promises not to leave a visible residue, a long-standing issue for women of color when shopping for sunscreens. The sunscreen and sun serum products use 25% zinc oxide, a preferred clean beauty ingredient.
In an interview with Allure, Williams shared how her love of skincare products started at an early age. She also admitted that she didn’t always understand the value of protecting her skin from damage. “When I was younger, I was wild and too free, and I took it for granted that I had great skin,” she said. “But that is not the case now. I am covered from head to toe when I’m outside: long sleeves, long pants, and sunscreen. I try to protect my skin as much as I can.
On the brand’s Instagram page promoting the new line, the caption reads: “Stay protected against the sun’s harmful UV rays. Our new sunscreen and sun serum are clean, reef-safe, vegan, cruelty-free, made from naturally derived ingredients and are mineral (not chemical!) based. 💛”
The product is available exclusively at Credo and ELEVENbyvenus.com.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
