Venus Williams Launches New Sunscreen Line For Women Of Color

Venus Williams is a world-renowned tennis champ, but what we’ve learned is that she’s also a beauty guru who prides herself on having a great skincare routine, which includes applying sunblock.

The 39-year-old athlete has teamed up with The Sunscreen Company and Credo Beauty to offer a new inclusive option for women of color, just in time for summer!

Williams’ sunscreen line, made in a partnership between her activewear brand EleVen by Venus and The Sunscreen Company, launched at Credo Beauty on May 21. What makes this new offering exciting? It promises not to leave a visible residue, a long-standing issue for women of color when shopping for sunscreens. The sunscreen and sun serum products use 25% zinc oxide, a preferred clean beauty ingredient.