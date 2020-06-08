Russell Wilson Gives Ciara A Break By Doing His Daughter, Sienna's Hair

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Russell Wilson, is there anything that you can’t do? That’s the question that has been on many fans' minds after the NFL star was spotted doing his daughter Sienna’s hair over the weekend.
On Sunday (June 7), Ciara posted this video clip showing her husband tending to their baby girl’s curly tresses, and their bonding moment is too sweet.
Keep scrolling to see Russell happily place his 3-year-old's hair into a curly updo.
“My Beautiful Black Man and My Beautiful Black Princess,” the proud mom captioned the adorable daddy-daughter moment on Instagram. “Worship and Hairstyling #Sunday.”
Papa Rusell clearly has some serious skills, because as you know, doing a toddler's hair is no easy feat. We love it!
