Russell Wilson Gives Ciara A Break By Doing His Daughter, Sienna's Hair

Russell Wilson, is there anything that you can’t do? That’s the question that has been on many fans' minds after the NFL star was spotted doing his daughter Sienna’s hair over the weekend.

On Sunday (June 7), Ciara posted this video clip showing her husband tending to their baby girl’s curly tresses, and their bonding moment is too sweet.

Keep scrolling to see Russell happily place his 3-year-old's hair into a curly updo.