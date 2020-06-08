Russell Wilson Gives Ciara A Break By Doing His Daughter, Sienna's Hair

Russell Wilson Gives Ciara A Break By Doing His Daughter, Sienna's Hair

This is the kind of daddy-daughter moment we live for!

Russell Wilson, is there anything that you can’t do? That’s the question that has been on many fans' minds after the NFL star was spotted doing his daughter Sienna’s hair over the weekend.

On Sunday (June 7), Ciara posted this video clip showing her husband tending to their baby girl’s curly tresses, and their bonding moment is too sweet.

Keep scrolling to see Russell happily place his 3-year-old's hair into a curly updo.

Worship and Hairstyling #Sunday

 “My Beautiful Black Man and My Beautiful Black Princess,” the proud mom captioned the adorable daddy-daughter moment on Instagram. “Worship and Hairstyling #Sunday.”

Papa Rusell clearly has some serious skills, because as you know, doing a toddler's hair is no easy feat. We love it!

(Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Spotify)

