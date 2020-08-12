Jackie Aina To Be Exec Producer For Documentary On Black Beauty Influencers

August has been filled with fabulous moments for beauty influencer, Jackie Aina ! Keeping scrolling to learn how the business babe not only just dropped her highly-anticipated self-care brand, Forvr Mood , but also landed an Exclusive Producer role for a documentary highlighting Black beauty influencers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jackie and a list of other influential women have rallied together to create a feature-length film that will focus on Black women, deemed social media influencers, who are changing the standards of the mainstream beauty market.

This makes the perfect project for the professional makeup artist, who garnered over 4 million subscribers on her YouTube channel since 2009.

"I’m so excited to be a part of something that shows our impact as Black women in beauty," Jackie, 33, shared. "I hope through this project people will see that so many of us are passionate, multifaceted, and more than what you see outwardly. It is an honor being a part of a community that encourages so many of us to believe in ourselves and to look and feel beautiful even when often times the media encourages otherwise."