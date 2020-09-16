Cynthia Bailey Claps Back With Epic Response To A Body Shamer Who Suggested She 'Lose Some Weight'

Written by Tweety Elitou

Cynthia Bailey is refusing to let social media trolls body shame her, especially when she's celebrating her Blackness! On Monday (Sept. 14), the former supermodel posted a photo rocking a black crop top with matching pants. "Black on Black," she proudly captioned the photo showcasing her fresh new braids by Junise.

To many people's surprise, an internet troll cruelly commented on the photo: “Lose some weight.” Known for a quick clapback, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star responded: “[Mike Hill] ain’t complaining." The hate didn't stop there. On a separate photo, another person nastily stated, "You've gained the covid15."

“Actually COVID20,” Cynthia corrected. If you are a true fan of the 53-year-old beauty, you already know that she opened up to US Weekly back in August about gaining and losing the “COVID-20” during the quarantine. RELATED | Cynthia Bailey Shares Wedding Details With Fiancé Mike Hill

Rallying behind the reality star, Cynthia’s 3M Instagram followers combatted the negativity in the comment section by uplifting her with positive affirmations. "You look beautiful," someone shared. "All black and beautiful," another echoed. Honestly, it's sad that in 2020 people still can’t keep their negative opinions to themselves. Kudos to the RHOA star for not letting negative energy put a damper on her day.