World Stop: See Everything Beyoncé, Jay Z and Blue Wore In The 'Family Feud' Video

The Carters are known for delivering jaw-dropping visual aesthetics, and with that comes some exclusive fashion pieces to match, and their latest offering in "Family Feud" proved to follow this very recipe.
Let's take a look at the regal looks the couple and their little one showcased, below, starting out with Queen Bey, herself:
Styled by Marni Senofonte, Yoncé wore an original navy Ayanna costume completed with a "Lady J" Gerard belted corset, for her first look. She completed the regal ensemble with XIV Karats jewels.
For her second look, Bey donned this showstopping number from Stephane Rolland's FW17 Haute Coutour runway show. The look was tied together with a simple messy top knot.
Arguably the star of the video was the young scion, herself, Blue Ivy Carter, who looked adorable in a budget-friendly Billie Blush peach sequin tulle dress, which retails for $50. Her look was amplified with a dramatic feather collar by Raimana Cowan.
Styled by his longtime stylist June Ambrose, Jay-Z represented for the fellas in a classic, perfectly tailored black Emporio Armani suit. His look was completed with a chain and a crisp white shirt, buttoned to the neck.
