See Keyshia Ka'Oir Put Her Unbelievable 22-Inch Waist On Display In This Sparkly Gucci Mini Dress

We know Keyshia Ka'Oir is all about her Gucci (her man and the brand), OK! She flexed in this all-Gucci outfit from head to toe with her hubby, Gucci Mane , right by her side.

The two enjoyed a night out on the town in ATL looking like a bag of money. They had been spotted a few days earlier flexing in diamonds and $13K worth of fashions at a b-ball game.

Leave it to The Wopsters to show up and show out. One time!