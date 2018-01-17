See Keyshia Ka'Oir Put Her Unbelievable 22-Inch Waist On Display In This Sparkly Gucci Mini Dress

"Diamonds all over my body."

Published 2 hours ago

We know Keyshia Ka'Oir is all about her Gucci (her man and the brand), OK! She flexed in this all-Gucci outfit from head to toe with her hubby, Gucci Mane, right by her side.

Mrs. Wopster wore a Crystal Embroidered Ribbed Knit Dress ($3,980) with Patent Leather Sandal with Removable Crystal bow ($1,890) heels. And, of course, sis was snatched.

See credits below:

in my gucci dress with gucci behind me!

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

El Gato & his Wife !!

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

The two enjoyed a night out on the town in ATL looking like a bag of money.  They had been spotted a few days earlier flexing in diamonds and $13K worth of fashions at a b-ball game.

Leave it to The Wopsters to show up and show out. One time!

Written by Brianna Allen

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

