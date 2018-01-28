See DJ Khaled and Asahd's Adorable Matching Grammys Suits

The youngest person on the red carpet can't even walk.

Published 4 hours ago

Ok stop everything for this Asahd Khaled appreciation post. The adorable infant graced us all with his presence by accompanying his dad, DJ Khaled on the red carpet for the 2018 Grammy Awards. Both were styled in matching red suits. 

 

I mean this kid just gets it. Not only was he casually playing peek-a-boo with Ryan Seacrest but he actually coordinated looks with his father and also the red carpet. The red velvet tuxes were excellent, but wait for it, the one year old is also in fresh Gucci sneakers. His outfit is probably my rent this month. 

(Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS)

How can we be so jealous of a life that has barely started?? 

Written by Danielle Prescod

(Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS)

