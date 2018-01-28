There She Is!: Rihanna Skips Grammys Red Carpet But Accepts Award In Sexy Patent Leather Trench Coat

Yasssss Rihanna! As much as we admired your humbleness alongside Kendrick Lamar while accepting a Grammy Award for “Loyalty,” this outfit screamed “I AM THE SH*T”

Let’s break this head-to-toe, Alexandre Vauthier, patent leather slay all the way down. Rihanna wore a deep V, off the shoulder trench with thigh-high matching boots, and gloves. Seriously, fit for only the baddest. I mean Rihanna gets it right every. single. time.

(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)















And it totally makes sense for the “Loyalty” win because Rihanna, the Fashion Killa, stay loyal when slaying these looks.

Written by BET Staff