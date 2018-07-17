Russell Westbrook's Wife Opens A Children's Boutique Featuring Sportswear For Babies

#Couplecam: Karrueche Destroys Little Booty Shamers In Skintight Catsuit During Date Night
Russell and Nina Westbrook are one fly a** couple. Nina decided to make sure all the kids of Oklahoma City can look just as fly as the Westbrooks.
Russell is known for his daring outfit choices off the court. But when it comes to his coordinating ‘fits with his wife or the way they dress their fashion forward one-year-old, Noah, the Westbrook family serves us looks on the daily. Nina is expressing her love for fashion by opening her own children’s boutique, The Little Ark OKC, which had a soft opening on July 14 and official opening on July 16.
Check out photos from the shop’s soft opening below:
Nina’s new shop not only has sportswear for moms and babies, The Little Ark’s collection includes gifts, home décor, gadgets, and other items curated by Nina herself. They also offer classes where babies can bond with their parents. According The Little Ark website, this boutique combines all of Nina’s collective passions in life.
“I am always looking for new and fun things to do with my son,” Nina explains. “I wanted to create a space in the community where parents and their tots could join together for some constructive play time. I also happen to like shopping, so it made sense to add the shopping component where anyone can shop for a wide range of curated items and gifts for their family and friends.”
This super mommy is literally taking OKC by storm. We can’t wait to see all the cute outfits Russell, Nina and baby Westbrook will wear from the shop!
