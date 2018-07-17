Russell Westbrook's Wife Opens A Children's Boutique Featuring Sportswear For Babies

Russell and Nina Westbrook are one fly a** couple. Nina decided to make sure all the kids of Oklahoma City can look just as fly as the Westbrooks.

Russell is known for his daring outfit choices off the court. But when it comes to his coordinating ‘fits with his wife or the way they dress their fashion forward one-year-old, Noah, the Westbrook family serves us looks on the daily. Nina is expressing her love for fashion by opening her own children’s boutique, The Little Ark OKC, which had a soft opening on July 14 and official opening on July 16.

Check out photos from the shop’s soft opening below: