Influencer Claims Fashion Nova Stole Her Designs

Jai Nice took the controversy to Instagram.

Published 1 week ago

Jai Nice, the young entrepreneur and owner of massive e-boutique Kloset Envy, is accusing Fashion Nova of stealing her designs, and things are really heating up. Among other things, Nice has accused the CEO of the largest fast fashion website Richard Saghian of being a “culture vulture.”

It all started when Jai posted a video on Instagram yesterday apparently showing a Kloset Envy cropped zip-up ruche sleeve hoodie in a box with and a return label from Fashion Nova’s returns departmentL

Stop stealing from the African American community @fashionnova. Richard idgaf how much y’all paying ppl to promo y’all cheap ass shit. Did you forget y’all just had one of the managers buy from @klosetenvy under another name just to get the sample. To remake it. Y’all to cheap to add the hood on it smfh. Then y’all got sloppy and returned it back from the shipping department smfh. The f**** nerve to buy and return. I’m not refunding shit I’m sending it right back to y’all. Since y’all wanna play I’m gonna Post y’all emolyee whole name and address y’all bought it under. Since y’all think it’s cool y’all wanna keep playing with ppl. This ain’t the first or the last time that he think it’s cools to keep f**** with the community. They ain’t for Cassie Collection I have proof you bought 2 of the same exact items just to see how it was made. Payola @fashionnova culture vulture. I let you have my model wtf else do you want get off my d*** I’m sick of y’all.

The Kloset Envy owner went on to claim that her hoodie was designed last October, and once she released it, she started seeing knock-offs. Jai also accused the mega brand of copying African-American companies and even telling manufacturers not to work with certain people in order to put other companies out of business.

 

Don’t come talking no shit ok this was designed last year October before anyone had it. No one started making this hoodie until I released it let’s get that straight. This took 4 samples to get it right the perfect fit and to make sure the sleeve stay puffy. Like I said @fashionnova it would of been cool if you ain’t send ya employees to buy it then personal send it back from y’all shipping department but I guess y’all got sloppy 🧐🤔 @fashionnova you make enough money you culture vulture you need to stop before I start dropping the real tea how you telling manufacturers to not work with certain companies because you don’t like them and how you wanna put other companies outta business. Stop f**** with the black community you ain’t gonna keep getting away with this shit. I’m not gonna even knock the ppl that’s promoting them cuz that’s where most of they’re money coming from is fashion nova Post. Without them posts a lot of ppl 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🧐 let me hush.

Nice also took a slight jab at the IG models who get paid to promote the brand. Fashion Nova apparently caught wind of Jai’s rant because shortly after, they posted an image of the latest collaboration with singer Cassie with the caption, “Throwing Shade 🌞 Have you shopped Cassie’s Picks yet?”

Jai went on to comment under their post — and then Fashion Nova blocked her.

You can compare Kloset Envy’s cropped hoodie ($70) and the Fashion Nova version ($60) and judge for yourself.

We’re not sure how this whole Instagram fashion debacle will turn out, but we are standing by as the gloves continue to come off. 

BET requested a statement from Fashion Nova but they declined to comment.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Fashion Nova)

