Kim Kardashian Serves All 119 Lbs. Of Her Bawdyyy In A See-Through Versace Bodysuit

<<enter caption here>> at The Forum on July 29, 2018 in Inglewood, California.

Kanye West was her best accessory!

Published 5 days ago

Kim Kardashian West was out and about with her hubby, Kanye West, showing off her new bob along with her a$$ets. They had a date night and attended their friend Marcus Hyde’s book-release party.

Kim K showed off her 119-pound body in a metallic white vintage Versace bodysuit worn with a silver metal mesh chain Fannie Schiavoni skirt ($1,124) and paired with Dior heels and futuristic sunglasses.

(Photo: Fannie Schiavoni)

She looked so hot, even her sisters had something to say about her small frame.

See the video below.

 

 

Can sis let us in on her secret? Cause she’s looking good in these streets.  

 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

