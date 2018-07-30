Kim Kardashian Serves All 119 Lbs. Of Her Bawdyyy In A See-Through Versace Bodysuit

#Couplecam: Chance The Rapper Shows Off His Longtime Fiancé Kirsten Corley
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Kim Kardashian West was out and about with her hubby, Kanye West, showing off her new bob along with her a$$ets. They had a date night and attended their friend Marcus Hyde’s book-release party.
Kim K showed off her 119-pound body in a metallic white vintage Versace bodysuit worn with a silver metal mesh chain Fannie Schiavoni skirt ($1,124) and paired with Dior heels and futuristic sunglasses.
She looked so hot, even her sisters had something to say about her small frame.
See the video below.
Can sis let us in on her secret? Cause she’s looking good in these streets.
(Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS