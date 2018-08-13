Kylie Jenner Continues Her 21st Birthday Tour In A $10K Gold Mini

Kylie Jenner is on a 21st birthday tour.

After her epic 21st birthday bash and intimate day at home with boo Travis and 6-month-old daughter Stormi, Kylie headed to Las Vegas to continue the b-day festivities. What better way to celebrate 21 than in Sin City?!

The 21-year-old KUWTK reality star caught a flight to Las Vegas with Jordyn Woods and the rest of her besties to party it up at Marquee night club, where her bae daddy, Travis Scott, performed Saturday night.

The new mom showed off her snap-back figure in a $10,000 vintage Gucci dress with her new blonde hair for the occasion. Kylie posted a pic on the ‘gram with the caption, “Vintage Gucci.” She was stuntin’ in the gold crystal embellished mini dress from the Tom Ford for Gucci SS 2000 collection.