Devil In A Red Dress!: Amber Rose Wears An Actual Devil Costume On The 2018 VMAs Red Carpet

Amber Rose made quite the statement on the red carpet tonight. She rolled up to the MTV VMA’s in a very risqué fit looking like a she-devil.“Muva” wore a red patent leather corset, with a Madonna inspired cone bra. Paired with a red mask, ears, and she took it to the next level with matching over-the-knee boots, and a whip. Yes, a whip!

The 34-year-old showed all of her curves and even had her cheeks on display, in this lewk. When asked about her outfit, Amber said part of her costume was inspired by Rihanna.