Devil In A Red Dress!: Amber Rose Wears An Actual Devil Costume On The 2018 VMAs Red Carpet

attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

Devil In A Red Dress!: Amber Rose Wears An Actual Devil Costume On The 2018 VMAs Red Carpet

Is she trying to take Nicki's "bad guy" spot?

Published 1 week ago

Amber Rose made quite the statement on the red carpet tonight. She rolled up to the MTV VMA’s in a very risqué fit looking like a she-devil.“Muva” wore a red patent leather corset, with a Madonna inspired cone bra. Paired with a red mask, ears, and she took it to the next level with matching over-the-knee boots, and a whip. Yes, a whip!

The 34-year-old showed all of her curves and even had her cheeks on display, in this lewk. When asked about her outfit, Amber said part of her costume was inspired by Rihanna.

 

 

attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
(Photo: Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic)
attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.
(Photo: Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic)

Ok sis, I guess we didnt get the memo that Halloween was coming early this year. 

 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style