Case Of The Ex: Shaunie O’Neal Gives Ex Husband A Major Compliment Because Of The Suit He Designed

We all know NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is way taller than the average man, but he wants us all to know that “big guys can be sexy too.” Shaq is determined to let all the big guys look flossy with his new line at JCPenney.
Shaq took to Instagram to show off his new threads and promote his new line, Shaquille O’Neal XLG. We aren’t really sure whether he was trying to bag Rihanna by tagging her or his ex, Shaunie O’Neal, when he shouted her out in the caption. Take a look at the post below:
Shaunie responded to her ex trying to let him down easy by saying, “Actually this suit is more fitting for next seasons star of The Bachelor on @abcnetwork #justsayin #wedidthatalready.”
As JCPenney's Big & Tall style ambassador, Shaq believes that this company is the best to help him create a line that will cater to men of his stature. Shaq told People, “Some retailers offer big and not tall styles, while others offer tall but not big styles. JCPenney understands both so it seemed like a natural fit.”
When asked who his fashion inspiration was, Shaq’s answer was simple: Barack Obama.
“My style icon is Barack Obama,” Shaq explains. “He always looks ready for anything in his “corporate meeting” style. I wanted to create a collection that helps big and tall guys channel that look and confidence!”
Shaquille O’Neal XLG is set to launch on September 7 and will include men’s apparel and furnishing. Will all you tall, hunky men out there be copping your own Bachelor style suits from Shaq’s new collection?
(Photo: Cassy Athena/Getty Images)
