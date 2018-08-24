Case Of The Ex: Shaunie O’Neal Gives Ex Husband A Major Compliment Because Of The Suit He Designed

We all know NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is way taller than the average man, but he wants us all to know that “big guys can be sexy too.” Shaq is determined to let all the big guys look flossy with his new line at JCPenney.

Shaq took to Instagram to show off his new threads and promote his new line, Shaquille O’Neal XLG. We aren’t really sure whether he was trying to bag Rihanna by tagging her or his ex, Shaunie O’Neal, when he shouted her out in the caption. Take a look at the post below: