Family Slay!: T.I. And Tiny Pose With All Their Kids For A Family Photo Shoot To Promote Their New Reality Series

We truly missed watching the Harris family antics on their VH1 show, T.I.& Tiny: The Family Hustle. Well, now they’re back and there's some new castmates joining the "Hustle" business.
After rumors of T.I. and Tiny’s divorce continued to circulate, we thought we’d never see them get back together. But now that they’ve finally reconciled, they are bringing back their reality show, too!
Tiny posted this cute family picture of her with her husband and their seven children, Zonnique Pullins, Deyjah Harris, Messiah Harris, Domani Harris, Major Harris, King Harris and Heiress Harris, in matching ‘fits.
See their adorable family portrait below:
I mean, how adorable is Heiress? The photo shoot was shot to promote the revival of their new series, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. This new show will feature the Harris family as well as their Atlanta friends Toya Wright, Reginae Carter, LeToya Luckett, and Monica Brown.
Check out this sneak peek of the new show below:
Tune in to VH1 on October 22 at 9 p.m. to see our favorite family back together again!
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
