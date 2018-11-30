See Toya Wright and Baby Reign Crash Reginae’s B-Day Trip Wearing $429 Matching Burberry Looks

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 02: Antonia 'Toya' Wright and Reginae Carter attend REginae Carters Birthday Party at Suite Lounge on December 2, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

You can't be upset when your family is this cute!

Published 1 week ago

Reginae Carter may be celebrating her 20th birthday in Cabo with her closest friends, but no birthday trip would be complete without her mom and baby sister! 

While waiting to board the plane at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Baby Reign Ryan Rushing and her mommy, Toya Wright took the time to snap a photo as they twinned in their fashion-forward Burberry looks. 

The photo caption read: “Vacation time with mommy. Thanks for letting me crash your birthday trip @colormenae [Reginae]. #thecoolestsisterever #ReigntakesCabo.”

The 35-year-old mother of two styled in a Burberry Archive Rainbow Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt ($357) with a pair of white sweatpants and colorful sneakers. 

(Photo: neimanmarcus.com)

While the 9-month-old cutie looked too adorable in a Burberry Confetti Logo-Print Coverall ($72) with sunglasses and black-and-white checkered shoes.

(Photo: neimanmarcus.com)

We cannot get enough of the mother and daughter’s mommy-and-me looks. Too cute! 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

