See Toya Wright and Baby Reign Crash Reginae’s B-Day Trip Wearing $429 Matching Burberry Looks

#Couplecam: See Playboy Carti and Iggy Azalea Catching Flights and Feelings
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Reginae Carter may be celebrating her 20th birthday in Cabo with her closest friends, but no birthday trip would be complete without her mom and baby sister!
While waiting to board the plane at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Baby Reign Ryan Rushing and her mommy, Toya Wright took the time to snap a photo as they twinned in their fashion-forward Burberry looks.
The photo caption read: “Vacation time with mommy. Thanks for letting me crash your birthday trip @colormenae [Reginae]. #thecoolestsisterever #ReigntakesCabo.”
The 35-year-old mother of two styled in a Burberry Archive Rainbow Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt ($357) with a pair of white sweatpants and colorful sneakers.
While the 9-month-old cutie looked too adorable in a Burberry Confetti Logo-Print Coverall ($72) with sunglasses and black-and-white checkered shoes.
We cannot get enough of the mother and daughter’s mommy-and-me looks. Too cute!
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS