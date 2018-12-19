Beyoncé Praises African Designers For Her Outfits Worn In The Motherland

21-Year-Old Lori Harvey & 34-Year-Old Trey Songz Stayed Boo'd Up In The Club This Christmas
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z fans are officially losing their minds after the power couple shut down the stage at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg over the weekend.
After their jaw-dropping performance, the Carters spent time sightseeing in Cape Town and in the local villages of Johannesburg. They were spotted at different museums and art galleries, even posing in photos with locals.
The 36-year-old superstar paid homage to Africa during her epic performance and was even slaying in African-inspired outfits while off duty. She was seen in four different outfits, all by African designers.
Bey took to the 'gram to express her love for the designers with the caption reading, "Thank you to the talented African designers who kept me feeling fresh. Y’all go so hard."
Don't you just love when Queen Bey wears looks that we can afford?
Take a look at some of her vacation looks below.
Above, Bey is wearing a $45 T-shirt by Afrikanista and a traditional African fabric print skirt by Yhebe Design.
Bey is posing with locals wearing a shorts set from Mmusomaxwell's SS16 collection paired with Calvin Klein heels and an Adama Paris Studio purse from Senegal.
The mom of three also wore one of her favorite African designers, Tongoro. She was spotted in two of their looks: their black-and-white culotte pants set ($190) and Zanzi two-piece set ($170).
We are loving Bey's vacation looks. We can't wait to see what she's spotted in next!
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100)
