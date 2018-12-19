Beyoncé Praises African Designers For Her Outfits Worn In The Motherland

Beyoncé and Jay-Z fans are officially losing their minds after the power couple shut down the stage at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg over the weekend.

After their jaw-dropping performance, the Carters spent time sightseeing in Cape Town and in the local villages of Johannesburg. They were spotted at different museums and art galleries, even posing in photos with locals.

The 36-year-old superstar paid homage to Africa during her epic performance and was even slaying in African-inspired outfits while off duty. She was seen in four different outfits, all by African designers.

Bey took to the 'gram to express her love for the designers with the caption reading, "Thank you to the talented African designers who kept me feeling fresh. Y’all go so hard."

Don't you just love when Queen Bey wears looks that we can afford?

Take a look at some of her vacation looks below.