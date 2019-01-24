Cardi B Does ASMR While Rocking A $2K Jacket Dress In Pepsi's New Super Bowl Commercial

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Cardi B poses backstage at Pandora Presents Beyond 2018 on November 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Pandora)

Cardi B's "Okurr" catchphrase will be in the Pepsi Super Bowl commercial.

Published 2 days ago

Okurr! Cardi B is about to make her 2019 Super Bowl debut and of course, it's got the Bardi Gang bubbling with excitement.

Giving her 40.3 million Instagram fans a sneak peek of her Pepsi commercial on Wednesday (Jan. 23), the 26-year-old styled in chic CHAE New York sequin jacket dress as she sat in the diner tapping her Pepsi can with her long red, white and blue nails done by Nails On 7th.

Love the sequin jacket dress? You're in luck. We found it! The dress, from CHAE New York's S/S19 Runway collection, is available for pre-order with the price tag of $2,290. 

(Photo: chaenewyork.com)

If you are counting down to the full video, February 3 is the big day! We clearly can see Cardi is on her mission to make money moves!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Pandora)

