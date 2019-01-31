Cardi B Makes Court Appearance Styling In A Head-To-Toe Fur Look

Sis braved the frigid NYC weather unbothered.

Published Yesterday

This morning (Jan. 31), Cardi B was all smiles as she headed into court in Queens, New York for the second time, after surrendering to police and receiving two misdemeanor offenses for allegedly "ordering" an assault on two female bartenders at an NYC strip club back in August. 

(Photo Credit: Frank Franklin II/AP/Shutterstock)

With the temperatures dropping as low as 4 degrees in NYC, Cardi was very prepared as she strutted in a full-length fur coat, matching fur hat, over-sized sunglasses, paired with Christian Louboutin boots ($1,195),  and her black mini Hermes Birkin bag on display. Sis showed up to court with the intentions to slay.

According to Page Six, when Cardi hopped out of her jeep surrounded by security and swarmed by the paps, she told photographers, “Wait for me to put my glasses on” before snapping pics. Because of course, Bardi wanted to make sure they got the perfect photos.

(Photo Credit: Frank Franklin II/AP/Shutterstock)

We’re not sure what the outcome of this case will be, but the 26-year-old rap star and mom doesn’t seem to be phased by it. She's gearing up for an epic pre-Super Bowl performance with Bruno Mars in Atlanta this weekend.

She's due back in court on April 4.

Written by Tira Urquhart

( Photo Credit: Frank Franklin II/AP/Shutterstock)

