Cardi B's 2019 Grammy Awards Gown Is Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Power Couple! Colin Kaepernick's Boo, Nessa Supports Him At His Nike Jersey Launch
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Cardi B has never been afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion, and the rap star did just that at the 61st annual Grammy awards.
The 26-year-old rapper graced the red carpet in a black velvet gown with a pale pink satin lining and a nude bodysuit that channeled a sea urchin. Cardi accented the look with pearl necklaces, belt and pearl accessories.
The complete vintage look is by French designer Thierry Mugler's 1995 haute couture collection.
We can't wait to see what Cardi will be wearing to perform tonight (Feb.10).
(Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLESEE ALL TRENDING
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS