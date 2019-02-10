Cardi B's 2019 Grammy Awards Gown Is Straight Out Of A Fairytale

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Cardi B attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Cardi B's 2019 Grammy Awards Gown Is Straight Out Of A Fairytale

The rapstar donned vintage Thierry Mugler couture.

Published 2 days ago

Cardi B has never been afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion, and the rap star did just that at the 61st annual Grammy awards. 

The 26-year-old rapper graced the red carpet in a black velvet gown with a pale pink satin lining and a nude bodysuit that channeled a sea urchin. Cardi accented the look with pearl necklaces, belt and pearl accessories. 

The complete vintage look is by French designer Thierry Mugler's 1995 haute couture collection.

We can't wait to see what Cardi will be wearing to perform tonight (Feb.10). 

