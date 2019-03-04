She Needs Yeezus! Khloé Kardashian Turns To The Church Of Kanye West After Her One-Sided Feud With Jordyn Woods

Khloé Kardashian is using her hands to praise the Lord at Kanye West’s weekly and mysterious Sunday service instead of further addressing drama surrounding Jordyn Woods' Red Table Talk episode on Twitter, since she has responded not once but twice since the show aired on Friday. Amid all the drama surrounding Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson, Khloé was supported by family and friends as she attended the ninth week of Kanye West’s Sunday services. We’re not sure if Kanye is actually starting a church or not, but the weekly gatherings at his home include a full choir, musical guests like Kid Cudi, and, of course, a full Yeezy dress code from attendees to the performers. Khloé was no exception, trading her signature Louboutins for stark white Yeezys. Angelic!

(Photo: Splash News)















Khloé paired black oversize sunglasses with her all-white outfit that included a knit, oversize cardigan, a Yeezy crewneck, long sleeved jersey dress ($500) as well as the previously mentioned white pair of Yeezy 350 Boost V2 sneakers ($235). Her brother in law, Kanye West is allegedly "livid" over the situation his sister-in-law is dealing with and according to People, “Kanye thinks of himself as the godfather in this family, and he has the mindset that if anyone messes with one of them, they mess with them all. So right now, Tristan and Jordyn are on his list...If he never talks to them again, it’s fine by him. He wasn’t close to them in the first place.” Though the dress code seemed to be all white, Kanye, Kim Kardashian and North West strayed away from that sporting neon hair, a chocolate brown Yeezy dress and a full neon 'fit, respectively. Kanye's Sunday services tend to include soulful remixes of Kanye’s own songs, but this week’s session included Kanye’s gospel take on R&B classics like SWV’s "Weak" and Soul II Soul’s "Back to Life." Per usual, North West was feeling the tunes as her mom captured North and Kanye getting down to the rhythmic melodies.

We’re hoping to get some more information on what’s really going on soon with Kanye's whole Church of Yeezus deal. For now, we’ll just see how many Yeezy outfits the KarJenner family truly have in their closets that are actually “church appropriate.”

Written by BET Staff