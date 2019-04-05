26-Year-Old Leomie Anderson Makes History As She Becomes A Victoria's Secret Angel

The stunning beauty didn't even make it into the show for the first three years she auditioned.

Published 12 hours ago

Another Angel has earned her wings on the catwalk, and she is serving body for days!

Yesterday, fashion model Leomie Anderson took to her Instagram to announce that she is now an official Victoria’s Secret Angel.

The 26-year-old brown beauty dressed in her white undies and served us face as it was announced that she had earned her wings.

Check it out below:

Leomie is not new to the VS runway, appearing in the 2017 show.
(Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

She is also a face for Fenty Beauty and she recently served the catwalk when she appeared in the Zendaya x Tommy fashion show in 2019.

Congratulating the model were celebrity friends like Hailey Bieber and Rita Ora.

Fenty Beauty model Duckie Thot also shared in the love with her comment: “IM SO PROUD AND SOOO DAMN HAPPY FOR YOU!!! My baby, come through and REPRESENT.”

Once again, #blackgirlmagic was in full effect! We look forward to seeing her more in the shows!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

