26-Year-Old Leomie Anderson Makes History As She Becomes A Victoria's Secret Angel

Another Angel has earned her wings on the catwalk, and she is serving body for days!
Yesterday, fashion model Leomie Anderson took to her Instagram to announce that she is now an official Victoria’s Secret Angel.
The 26-year-old brown beauty dressed in her white undies and served us face as it was announced that she had earned her wings.
Check it out below:
She is also a face for Fenty Beauty and she recently served the catwalk when she appeared in the Zendaya x Tommy fashion show in 2019.
Congratulating the model were celebrity friends like Hailey Bieber and Rita Ora.
Fenty Beauty model Duckie Thot also shared in the love with her comment: “IM SO PROUD AND SOOO DAMN HAPPY FOR YOU!!! My baby, come through and REPRESENT.”
Once again, #blackgirlmagic was in full effect! We look forward to seeing her more in the shows!
(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)
