Rihanna Wears A Pink Power Suit And $90 Nike Sneakers While In NYC

We love how the Fenty Beauty mogul mixes her high-low fashion.

Published 12 hours ago

Rihanna was seen stuntin’ out and about in New York City wearing a pink power suit. 

The 31-year-old superstar-turned-beauty mogul was seen making money moves while in New York on Wednesday, April 17. She was photographed leaving a meeting with a realtor, wearing a pink power suit and a matching fanny pack. Could RiRi be property hunting for a new place in NYC for her and her billionaire boo, Hassan Jameel

Being the boss babe that she is, Rihanna styled her coral pink pantsuit with white Nike Air force 1 low sneakers ($90) instead of heels, and ditched the purse for a stylish fanny pack, making quite the fashion statement.

Rihanna hasn’t put out music in quite some time, but that hasn’t stopped her success from soaring. Between her Fenty Beauty line, Savage x Fenty lingerie and her alleged upcoming projects, the Barbadian beauty is continuously stacking her coins. 

We love when fashion icons wear an item that we can all afford. If you want to buy the sneakers she’s wearing, take a look below:

 

Nike Air Force 1 07 LE Low $90
Nike Air Force 1 07 LE Low $90
(Photo: Nike)

Written by Tira Audrey

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Stance)

