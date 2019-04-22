Rihanna Stuns In Couture And Cornrows On The May Cover Of 'Vogue Australia'

Rihanna is an unstoppable force! The Grammy-winning singer is slaying from cover to cover. Fresh off appearing on the new Harper’s Bazaar issue, RiRi has shared the artwork to her new VOGUE Australia cover. See below:

The beauty mogul is gracing the May cover of Vogue Australia wearing a pink Savage x Fenty slip with a statement-making, baby blue, embellished trench coat while donning her natural hair in straight-back cornrows. As if being a pop star and launching multiple businesses isn’t enough, the 31-year-old star has been doing philanthropy in Malawi with Australia’s former first-ever female prime minister, Julia Gillard. The duo formed a friendship back in 2016 after meeting at a Global Citizens dinner in NYC. “I believe Rihanna sees education as a real enabler,” Gillard told Vogue. “She left school young because she was discovered young, so she’s conscious that she didn’t finish her own schooling.”

As honorary chairwoman for the Global Partnership for Education, Julia helped to recruit Rihanna as an ambassador. Although Rihanna hasn’t finished school, she believes education is most important. Julia tells Vogue, “She (Rihanna) talked to me about her brothers and how determined she’d been that they finished school, so I think she’s got this very personal sense that individual education really matters.” Styled by fashion director Cristine Centenera, RiRi also stunned in a pink, embroidered, strapless top by Alexander McQueen paired with navy blue men’s pants by Louis Vuitton, all while draped in oversize diamonds.

Like a true boss, Rihanna made sure to get her Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty brands in the spread, as she's seen wearing a piece from her collection in practically every photo. She is posing in a gray Louis Vuitton men's suit by Virgil Abloh along with a yellow, lace bralette from her namesake lingerie brand. The perfect combination of masculinity with a feminine touch. Makeup artist Priscilla Ono used Fenty Beauty’s Diamond Bomb and Moroccan spice on her eyelids along with Fenty’s Beauty’s Mocha match stix to contour the cover star's face.

The images were photographed by Josh Olins, with hair styled by Rihanna’s resident hair stylists Yusef and Naphia. We can definitely appreciate RiRi for wearing her natural locks on a couture magazine cover. We hope to see more of this in the future.

Written by Tira Audrey