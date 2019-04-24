Diddy And His Children Grace The Cover Of 'Essence' Wearing $6k Worth Of Designer Fashion

Sean “Diddy” Combs and his family are gracing the cover of Essence magazine’s May 2019 issue, and it’s a complete vibe! Just in time for Mother's Day, the Bad Boy producer and father of six, whom many consider a great father, opened up to the magazine about tapping into “mommy duties” to give his children the support that they need mentally, physically and spiritually after the passing of their mother, Kim Porter. That's love!

(Photo: Dana Scruggs/Essence)















Photographed by Dana Scruggs, one of the covers feature Diddy with his beautiful twin daughters with the late Kim Porter, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, along with his other adorable daughter, Chance. The second cover features Diddy and all of his children, including Quincy, Christian Combs (also children of Kim Porter) and Justin Combs.

As you would expect, the family is not only beautiful but also fashionable as they wore floral prints and pastel colors that perfectly represents the spring and the celebration of moms.

Here are all the fashionable details from the photo of Diddy with his sons: Christian is wearing a royal blue JLindeberg blazer and wide leg pants with Christian Louboutin loafers that will run you $1,195. Diddy is rocking an off-white Dior blazer and pants suit. Quincy looks fly in a mustard-colored Moon Choi blazer and pants suit with a floral Michael Kors shirt ($98), and Justin is looking smooth in a Hugo Boss blazer ($995) and Moon Choi pants. Here are all the fashion credits for Diddy and his daughters: Styled by Kiki Tillman, Chance looks lovely in a pale pastel Imoga dress ($101). D’lila shows off her cool multi-colored Gucci dress ($520) and Halo luxe belt ($38). Diddy looked like a proud papa in his snow-white Dior sweater ($1,800) and pants ($850), and Jessie looks too sweet in her floral lace Paade Mode jacket ($254), blouse ($136) and shorts ($104).

We are glad to see Diddy and his family living life and honoring Kim’s legacy. Be sure to pick up a copy: it drops on April 26, 2019!

Written by Tweety Elitou