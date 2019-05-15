The Legacy Lives! Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Clothing Store Is Temporarily Closed But Made $10 Million Since His Death

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Since the untimely passing of Nipsey Hussle, his Marathon Clothing brand has seen a major hike in sales. Although the actual brick and mortar store is currently closed down, the website has continued to rake in an enormous amount in sales. According to XXL, the merchandise and accessories have grossed over $10 million since March 31.
The 33-year-old artist started the Marathon Clothing line in June 2017, where he sold fitted caps, beanies, unisex sweatshirts, women’s swimwear and children’s clothing. Nipsey, along with his partners, opened their first brick and mortar store in the neighborhood where he grew up, on Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue. Carrying apparel, sneakers, music accessories and jerseys, “the goal is to be an urban Sanrio,” Nipsey said in an interview with Billboard.
The Marathon Clothing Instagram page posted a heartfelt message thanking the fans for their continued support while asking them to be patient as they get every order out in a timely manner.
"Thank you to everyone who's placed an order with us these last couple of weeks. We appreciate the unprecedented outpour of support. It means alot to our team and family," the store's message reads. "We are working around the clock to fulfill every order placed. We ask for your patience as we get everything fulfilled and shipped out to you. Additionally, our flagship store is closed right now, but our online store is open 24/7 to serve you and is the only authorized retailer of our brand. Once again, thank you for your support."
The "Smartstore,” where customers could purchase merch and use an app to preview exclusive content, is now a memorial.
As Nipsey once said, “The marathon continues.”
(Photo: Tiffany Rose/WireImage)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS