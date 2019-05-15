The Legacy Lives! Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Clothing Store Is Temporarily Closed But Made $10 Million Since His Death

Since the untimely passing of Nipsey Hussle, his Marathon Clothing brand has seen a major hike in sales. Although the actual brick and mortar store is currently closed down, the website has continued to rake in an enormous amount in sales. According to XXL, the merchandise and accessories have grossed over $10 million since March 31.

The 33-year-old artist started the Marathon Clothing line in June 2017, where he sold fitted caps, beanies, unisex sweatshirts, women’s swimwear and children’s clothing. Nipsey, along with his partners, opened their first brick and mortar store in the neighborhood where he grew up, on Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue. Carrying apparel, sneakers, music accessories and jerseys, “the goal is to be an urban Sanrio,” Nipsey said in an interview with Billboard.

The Marathon Clothing Instagram page posted a heartfelt message thanking the fans for their continued support while asking them to be patient as they get every order out in a timely manner.