Sister Slay! Malia And Sasha Obama Are Our Summer 2019 Fashion Goals Serving Looks On Their French Vacation

We've watched them grow up right in front of our eyes! Now, former first daughters 20-year-old Malia and 18-year-old Sasha Obama are our legit fashion goals!

Ever since their departure from the White House, the Obamas have seriously been living their best lives. With Barack Obama switching out his classic presidential looks for a more laid back fashion and Michelle Obama slaying her book tour looks, Malia and Sasha definitely inherited more than their parents good looks!

For their latest excursion, the family embarked on a French vacation, and the Obama daughters opted for more relaxed, '90s-inspired looks on Saturday (June 15) while visiting the L'Isle-sur-la-Sorgue Market in Provence without their parents. Sasha wore a camo green, cheetah print bucket hat, a camp green military jacket, a white crop top, mid-wash, high-waisted mom jeans and white, Nike Air Force 1s ($100). Big sis Malia wore an all-black fit with an oversize denim jacket; a black, balloon, embroidered, button-up top; and high-waisted shorts paired with her go-to shoe, Dr. Martens.