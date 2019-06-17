Sister Slay! Malia And Sasha Obama Are Our Summer 2019 Fashion Goals Serving Looks On Their French Vacation

Malia Obama, Sasha Obama

Sister Slay! Malia And Sasha Obama Are Our Summer 2019 Fashion Goals Serving Looks On Their French Vacation

They definitely inherited their dope style and good looks from Barack and Michelle!

Published Yesterday

Written by Gina Conteh

We've watched them grow up right in front of our eyes! Now, former first daughters 20-year-old Malia and 18-year-old Sasha Obama are our legit fashion goals!

Ever since their departure from the White House, the Obamas have seriously been living their best lives. With Barack Obama switching out his classic presidential looks for a more laid back fashion and Michelle Obama slaying her book tour looks, Malia and Sasha definitely inherited more than their parents good looks!

For their latest excursion, the family embarked on a French vacation, and the Obama daughters opted for more relaxed, '90s-inspired looks on Saturday (June 15) while visiting the L'Isle-sur-la-Sorgue Market in Provence without their parents. Sasha wore a camo green, cheetah print bucket hat, a camp green military jacket, a white crop top, mid-wash, high-waisted mom jeans and white, Nike Air Force 1s ($100). Big sis Malia wore an all-black fit with an oversize denim jacket; a black, balloon, embroidered, button-up top; and high-waisted shorts paired with her go-to shoe, Dr. Martens.

 

** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** L'Isle-sur-la-sorgue, FRANCE - Malia and her sister Sasha Obama arrive with their family in Avignon where they live in Villeneuve-lÃ¨s-Avignon. The Obama girls enjoy a sunny Saturday morning out and about while walking to the market of L'Isle-sur-la- Sorgue on June 15, 2019. Pictured: Malia Obama, Sasha Obama BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
(Photo: Backgrid)

For Father’s Day, the stylish sisters stepped out while touring the Palais des Vapes in Avignon with their parents serving us a dope summertime slay! Malia opted for another monochrome look in a white, backless halter top; white, high-waisted, tapered trousers; and a suede, maroon bag for color. Lil sister Sasha wore a snake-print, slip dress by Reformation ($128) and another pair of white sneakers by Unif Clothing ($73).

 

Former US president Barack Obama arrives ar the Palais des Papes in Avignon with his family during his french holidays. 16 Jun 2019 Pictured: Former US president Barack Obama arrives ar the Palais des Papes in Avignon with his family during his french holidays. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA445628_025.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
(Photo: MEGA)
Former US president Barack Obama arrives ar the Palais des Papes in Avignon with his family during his french holidays. 16 Jun 2019 Pictured: Former US president Barack Obama arrives ar the Palais des Papes in Avignon with his family during his french holidays. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA445628_020.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
(Photo: MEGA)

We see them rocking these affordable ‘fits! These sisters seem pretty down to earth with individual styles that set them apart from the crowd! Which one of Malia or Sasha Obama’s ‘fits will you be recreating this summer?

 

Download the 2019 BET Experience app to register for Fan Fest and enter to win tickets to the BET Awards!

(Photo: Backgrid)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style