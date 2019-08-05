Wayment! E! Gives Kim Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Credit For The One-Legged Bodysuit Trend But Twitter Hits Back

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
As we’ve witnessed many times now, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, and the rest of the KarJenner clan continue to duplicate trends made popular by the world’s top trendsetters: Black women. Now they’re being credited for bringing back a fashion trend that we, and Twitter, know Beyoncé and many other Black, female performers have been rocking forever!
We all know better than to think the KarJenner clan invented any trend. From Bo Derek or boxer braids to copping basically all of Naomi Campbell’s looks from the ‘90s, mainstream media seems to jump on the KarJenner bandwagon every time they step out in something that Black girls have been rocking since the beginning of time.
E! News recently tweeted out their story in Kim Kardashian’s National Sister Day post on Instagram. In the post, Kim included a picture of her and Kylie posing in coordinating, one-legged bodysuits on the set of their fragrance collab photoshoot. In the tweet, they credit the sister duo for getting a “leg up” on a reviving this trend. Oh, boy.
As we all know, they didn’t invent the one-legged bodysuit/tracksuit. The style was made famous by runner Florence Griffith-Joyner, or FloJo as the culture affectionately knows the world record holding track runner. While they credited the runner, what Twitter is not standing for is ignoring the fact that other Black women have been rocking this trend for awhile now! Beyoncé even famously dressed as the runner for her and Jay Z’s Halloween party in November 2018 and incorporated the trend into her and her dancers’ performance looks.
If anyone has a leg up on this trend, it’s definitely Bey, Lil' Kim, Ciara, and more of our queens! What Black girl Twitter is clearly not going to stand for is praising white women who are smart enough to steal from our culture that mainstream media continues to ignore.
While we can ignore Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner being copies of the prototypes that are Black women. But when mainstream media validates their copying as trendsetting, if further erases the contributions Black women make to fashion all the time.
