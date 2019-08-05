Wayment! E! Gives Kim Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Credit For The One-Legged Bodysuit Trend But Twitter Hits Back

As we’ve witnessed many times now, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, and the rest of the KarJenner clan continue to duplicate trends made popular by the world’s top trendsetters: Black women. Now they’re being credited for bringing back a fashion trend that we, and Twitter, know Beyoncé and many other Black, female performers have been rocking forever!

We all know better than to think the KarJenner clan invented any trend. From Bo Derek or boxer braids to copping basically all of Naomi Campbell’s looks from the ‘90s, mainstream media seems to jump on the KarJenner bandwagon every time they step out in something that Black girls have been rocking since the beginning of time.

E! News recently tweeted out their story in Kim Kardashian’s National Sister Day post on Instagram. In the post, Kim included a picture of her and Kylie posing in coordinating, one-legged bodysuits on the set of their fragrance collab photoshoot. In the tweet, they credit the sister duo for getting a “leg up” on a reviving this trend. Oh, boy.