FIT faces Blacklash Over Racist Accessories Mocking Black Features In Fashion Show

Fashion Institute Of Technology (FIT) found itself in hot water after a grad student debuted "large prosthetic ears and lips and bushy eyebrows," accessories as a part of their runway show.

The clothes were designed by Junkai Huang, a recent FIT graduate who is originally from China. The clothes were also said to highlight “ugly features of the body.” But reality is the accessories were racist.

In a time when fashion has been under fire for racist campaigns and clothing that have led to boycotts, we would hope that extra measures are taken to ensure that those instances do not continue to happen.

Related | New York City Forces Prada And Execs To Undergo Racial Sensitivity Training

“This program protects a student’s freedom to craft their own personal and unique artistic perspectives as designers, to be even what some would consider to be provocative, so that they find that voice,” FIT president Dr. Joyce F. Brown said in a statement obtained by The Post.

“However provocative design and fashion might be though, my commitment to ensure that people are not made to feel uncomfortable, offended, or intimidated is also of the utmost importance not only to me personally but to the college community as well. We take this obligation very, very seriously and will investigate and take appropriate action regarding any complaint or concern that is made in this situation,” the statement continued.