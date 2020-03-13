Erykah Badu Wears A 'Designer' Hazmat Suit To Collect An Award Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Written by Tweety Elitou

Erykah Badu is taking extra precautions to prevent the possibility of catching the coronavirus—but fashionably, of course!

To ensure her safety while traveling, the Badu World Market founder took no chances of contracting the devastating virus by enlisting the help of a full-body hazmat suit.

While Naomi Campbell recently did the same by wearing a white hazmat suit in the airport, being the musical unicorn she is, Badu took her protective gear to the next level with the Louis Vuitton logo and motifs spray-painted all over it. Take a look at the full-body suit for yourself!

“Social Distancing Couture by E.Badu,” the 49-year-old performer captioned her Instagram video showing her ensemble. “Bootleg Hazmet.” RELATED | Erykah Badu's $50 Vulva-Scented Incense Sells Out In 19 Minutes In the Instagram post that appears to be in an airport, Badu tagged her location as Austin, Texas. Most noticeably, the space looks empty as many Americans try their best to avoid crowds to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Wondering where the star was headed? The Grammy-winning musician was on her way to collect the Soundtrack Award during the Austin Film Society's 20th Annual Texas Film Awards at Austin Studios.

(Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images)















Badu is being honored for her contributions as a multi-talented artist whose work has spanned music and film for more than two decades. Help us congratulate Ms. Badu!