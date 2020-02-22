Erykah Badu's $50 Vulva-Scented Incense Sells Out In 19 Minutes

Fireworks! Lil Wayne Makes It Official With His Model Fiancé Le'Tecia As She Shows Off Huge Blinged Out Ring At V-Day Celebration
Erykah Badu is proud to announce her “Badu P*ssy Premium Incense” sold out within minutes—19 minutes to be exact!
“Well guys, thank you for making our debut of ‘Badussy’ […] sell out in a matter of 19 minutes,” the Queen of Neo-soul said in an Instagram video posted on Thursday (Feb. 20).
The video follows an announcement that Badu World Market's Twitter account shared not long after the $50 premium incense went on pre-sale the same day (Feb. 20).
"Ain't no mo' p*ssy,” they captioned the post, before Erykah playfully reacted to the post tweeting, “Fasses [fastest] selling pu$$ c in the south???!”
This comes after the 48-year-old songstress told 10 Magazine her plans to release the scent of her claim to fame ealier this month.
Naturally, it sent the internet ablaze!
“There’s an urban legend that my p**sy changes men,” she shared with the publication. “The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”
She added, “I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them.”
Wanted to cop some? Lucky you! The highly discussed incense—created with the ashes of Badu's underwear, essential oils, and herbs—is already restocked.
Those who pre-ordered the incense, featuring 20 sticks per box, will ship on Mar. 10 at the earliest, according to the website.
(Photo: Mindy Small/FilmMagic)
