June Ambrose Reveals Her Secrets To Staying ‘Living Room Fresh’ Amid The Coronavirus Quarantine—Watch!

Let’s keep it real, outside of getting dressed (from the waist up) to attend our daily Zoom meetings, fashion is the last thing on our minds as we all continue to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus quarantine.

Unless we are dripping in our finest threads for the #DontRushChallenge, finding the energy and inspiration to get dressed only to spend a day in our living rooms can be hard. But, in an effort to exercise self-care, let’s vow to do better!

To ensure there are no excuses, we enlisted the help of celebrity stylist and costume designer June Ambrose to share her simple secrets to looking “Living Room Fresh.”

“I know we are all in the quarantine and we’re going from our closets to our couches,” June says while chatting with BET in an exclusive video. “Now, I don’t have the luxury of that, because my apartment is under construction and I have been living out of a suitcase for quite some months, but that’s okay, I don’t let it get me down. I get up, I get dressed, and I feel fab.”

Styling in her Scotch & Soda two-piece pajama set, see how the highly-sought after stylist gets “Living Room Fresh”: