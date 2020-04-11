Christina Milian, Mother Of Two, Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In New Savage x Fenty Campaign

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Christina Milian is the new brand ambassador for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie line, and the first photos of the actress donning the bra and panty sets were revealed on the brand's social media pages on Saturday.
The 38-year-old mother-of-two looks positively smoldering in the debut photos. In one, she's wearing a blue lace bra and panty set underneath a denim jacket. "Sweet smile, Savage attitude! We’re so Xcited to introduce our girl, @christinamilian, as our newest #SavageXAmbassador," the brand captioned the image:
In another, she's leaned up against a blue teddy bear wearing the line's signature star bra:
The final image show's Milian with a more boss lady vibe, wearing a black bra and matching panties under a black blazer:
Christina joins Normani as the latest celebrity brand ambassadors for the popular line.
Photo: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
