DAILY POP -- Episode 190828 -- Pictured: (l-r) Christina Milian joins the show on set -- (Photo by: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Christina Milian, Mother Of Two, Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In New Savage x Fenty Campaign

The actress and singer is the company’s newest brand ambassador.

Published 18 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Christina Milian is the new brand ambassador for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie line, and the first photos of the actress donning the bra and panty sets were revealed on the brand's social media pages on Saturday.

The 38-year-old mother-of-two looks positively smoldering in the debut photos. In one, she's wearing a blue lace bra and panty set underneath a denim jacket. "Sweet smile, Savage attitude! We’re so Xcited to introduce our girl, @christinamilian, as our newest #SavageXAmbassador," the brand captioned the image:

In another, she's leaned up against a blue teddy bear wearing the line's signature star bra:

@savagexfenty ❤️

The final image show's Milian with a more boss lady vibe, wearing a black bra and matching panties under a black blazer:

Christina joins Normani as the latest celebrity brand ambassadors for the popular line.

Photo: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

