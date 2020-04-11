Christina Milian, Mother Of Two, Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In New Savage x Fenty Campaign

Christina Milian is the new brand ambassador for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie line, and the first photos of the actress donning the bra and panty sets were revealed on the brand's social media pages on Saturday.

The 38-year-old mother-of-two looks positively smoldering in the debut photos. In one, she's wearing a blue lace bra and panty set underneath a denim jacket. "Sweet smile, Savage attitude! We’re so Xcited to introduce our girl, @christinamilian, as our newest #SavageXAmbassador," the brand captioned the image: