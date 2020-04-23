Pharrell’s Billionaire Girls Club Is Giving Back To COVID-19 Relief

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Billionaire Girls Club, the sister brand to Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club, has partnered with The Future Party, the community-based media platform, to host a series of Creative Quarantine Conversations throughout the end of April.
The brand is continuing its mission to serve as a lifestyle brand for women, by women and to champion women’s empowerment and inclusion by highlighting leading women in streetwear and sneaker culture.
The first conversation in the series, titled Sneaker Architecture: How Shoes are Designed, took place on Wednesday April 22nd. The brands tapped Victoria Adesanmi, Color and Materials Designer at Adidas, Sarah Novak, Footwear Designer at Adidas, and Kelsey Foo, Footwear Designer for Yeezy to lead the conversation on sneaker design.
There will also be sessions Thursday and Friday featuring discussions around brand partnerships and women who are driving the culture. Each day will also include break-out sessions with powerful women including Melody Ehsani, Jasmine Solano and more who will share insights into various topics within the industry. Of course music will be a part of this collaboration. DJ sessions will include Jasmine Solano, Coco & Breezy and more.
All conversations will take place at 7pm EST via the digital conference platform Hopin. There is a fee of $2, with all proceeds from ticket purchases being donated to BGC / BBC ICECREAM’s rent subsidization initiative to aid local NYC residents affected financially by COVID19.
We love that brands are continuing to give back for COVID-19 relief.
(Photo: Randy Holmes via Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS