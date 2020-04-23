Pharrell’s Billionaire Girls Club Is Giving Back To COVID-19 Relief

Billionaire Girls Club, the sister brand to Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club, has partnered with The Future Party, the community-based media platform, to host a series of Creative Quarantine Conversations throughout the end of April.

The brand is continuing its mission to serve as a lifestyle brand for women, by women and to champion women’s empowerment and inclusion by highlighting leading women in streetwear and sneaker culture.

The first conversation in the series, titled Sneaker Architecture: How Shoes are Designed, took place on Wednesday April 22nd. The brands tapped Victoria Adesanmi, Color and Materials Designer at Adidas, Sarah Novak, Footwear Designer at Adidas, and Kelsey Foo, Footwear Designer for Yeezy to lead the conversation on sneaker design.