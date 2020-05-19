Bonnie Bella Poses For Her Cutest Photo Yet: See Stevie J. And Joseline Hernandez’s 3-Year-Old Daughter Model!

Stevie J. and Joseline Hernandez’s daughter, Bonnie Bella Jordan , has developed quite an eye for fashion. In fact, even her living room glam is photo worthy!

On Monday (May 18), the adorable 3-year-old struck a pose for the camera while wearing her new Moschino sweater dress from luxury children’s retailer Childsplay Clothing.

Styling in her powdery pink dress layered with ruffles at the hem, the toddler took her outfit to the next level by accessorizing with black lace-up combat boots and fresh new braids. Yes, even her pink and white beads match her look!

Miss Bonnie Bella is wasting no time earning her fashion props. We can’t wait to see what’s next for the little fashionista!